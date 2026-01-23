ISL media rights: Four companies attend pre-bid conference

CHENNAI: Going by Friday's development, there seems to be some kind of hope for Indian football. The first time All India Football Federation released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights last year, there was hardly any response. But this time, by the closing date on January 23 (Friday), at least four broadcasters took part in the pre-bid conference.

It is understood that at least four broadcasters FanCode (Sporta Technologies Private Limited , Sony Sports Network (Sony Pictures Network India [SPNI]), Zee Entertainment Enterprises and UK based sports entertainment firm Two Circles have attended the meeting where the RFP was discussed.

The discussion revolved around acquiring the media rights of the AIFF, which includes broadcasting the 25/26 Indian Super League (ISL) supposed to kick-off from February 14. According to the RFP, bidders will be selected based on quality and the costs. The technical quality will bear 70 percent of the total score, with 30 percent of it determined based on the commercial quality. Technically qualified companies will only be eligible to take part in the commercial bid, scheduled for February 2.