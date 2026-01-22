With playing conditions bad at venue, some ISL clubs looking for better home
CHENNAI: Kerala Blasters have been forced to look for an alternative after Kochi stadium they were calling home since the beginning of the Indian Super League is in shambles. Chennaiyin FC seemed to be wary about their venue after multiple private events scheduled at JN Stadium in Chennai. Bengaluru FC are ready to play in their favoured Sree Kanteerava Stadium but will have to wait for renovation including the playing area to get over.
The announcement of the Indian Super League 2025-26 was perhaps the easiest part of the entire process. Days after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced ISL will will be played from February 14 and the clubs agreed to play ball, there are quite a few areas that seem to be appearing in the grey. One that seem to be among the bigger headache is to arrange the venues, especially for those clubs who are reliant on public infrastructure. This has even led to delay in the announcement of the fixtures.
The JN Stadium in Kochi is always painted in yellow whenever Blasters play and the team's fan base is considered surreal. However, this season, the are forced out of that hallowed turf due to renovation work. Instead, they will play in Kozhikode's EMS Stadium. A club source confirmed this development to this daily, and said it is subject to final formalities.
"All the seven home games will be played at this venue," said the source. The club, the Kerala Football Association (KFA) and owner of the stadium Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, are expected to attend another meeting to finalise the venue. Even this stadium needs an overhaul.
The stadium, with a capacity of around 35,000, hosted the final of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) late in December 2025. As a result, the turf was changed to a mud track. "Days after the event concluded, work has begun. The stadium is expected to be handed over by mid-february," the club source stated.
KFA general secretary Shaji C Kurian also confirmed the development. "In fact, it was the president (Navas Meeran) who had proposed that the club play their matches here (at EMS Stadium)," he told this daily. "Renovations have been going at a steady pace. The corporation have told us that the ground will be ready but we have not received a particular date of handover."
The club had to choose between this venue and Malapurram District Sports Complex Stadium in Malapurram. The source pointed out that Kozhikode is accessible by all means of transport and has better hotel facilities for players. Another key factor in choosing this venue is the rent, which will be considerably less than Kochi. To play at the JN Stadium in Kochi, the club pays about Rs 10 lakh per match. "The rates for the EMS stadium may come around half of what we paid in Kochi," the source added.
The stadium, which is owned and operated by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is currently undergoing renovation work (was undertaken for that jinxed Messi tour), undertaken by Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Limited. It is highly unlikely that the stadium will host matches here this season.
BFC ready to play at Kanteerava, ball in govt's court
For 2019 ISL champions Bengaluru FC, coming back and playing in front of the fabled West Block Blues at the Kanteerava Stadium will be a big boost. However, the way things are, the playing conditions can hardly be called ideal. The turf is dry and need major overhaul. A source in Karnataka state's Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (DYES) — which owns and operates the historic venue, had confirmed that the club have sent a written request to play matches in the stadium to the DYES. "A final call on the same will be taken soon. At the same time, work to renovate the turf began on Wednesday," the source added.
Visuals have shown that the turf is barricaded with warning signs, but no signs of work being commenced there. "We expect the ground to be back to its original condition within 10-15 days. The engineering wing may bring a private agency to renovate the turf," added the source.
CFC push to play in Chennai
In a few days, the JN Stadium in Chennai will be hosting a automobile show and on the date when the ISL commences (Feb 14) the stadium will host a concert of AR Rahman. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) are the custodians of the venue. For the show this weekend, structures with lights have been erected on the ground, with plastic-like sheets being placed to avoid damage. The pitch however, looks far from optimal condition, as grass has unevenly grown. The club, it is learnt is holding internal discussions over retaining the venue. The AIFF last week had sent letter to the SDAT requesting that they hand the venue to the club on a rent-free basis from February 14 to May 31. "The member secretary is looking into the matter, and a decision on this will be announced," said a SDAT official.
If conditions remain the same, the club may not find another viable venue to play matches in Tamil Nadu. Worst case scenario, the club could look at Madras FC's facility near Mahabalipuram, which houses a top-tier football turf with a stand.