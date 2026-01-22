With playing conditions bad at venue, some ISL clubs looking for better home

CHENNAI: Kerala Blasters have been forced to look for an alternative after Kochi stadium they were calling home since the beginning of the Indian Super League is in shambles. Chennaiyin FC seemed to be wary about their venue after multiple private events scheduled at JN Stadium in Chennai. Bengaluru FC are ready to play in their favoured Sree Kanteerava Stadium but will have to wait for renovation including the playing area to get over.

The announcement of the Indian Super League 2025-26 was perhaps the easiest part of the entire process. Days after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced ISL will will be played from February 14 and the clubs agreed to play ball, there are quite a few areas that seem to be appearing in the grey. One that seem to be among the bigger headache is to arrange the venues, especially for those clubs who are reliant on public infrastructure. This has even led to delay in the announcement of the fixtures.

The JN Stadium in Kochi is always painted in yellow whenever Blasters play and the team's fan base is considered surreal. However, this season, the are forced out of that hallowed turf due to renovation work. Instead, they will play in Kozhikode's EMS Stadium. A club source confirmed this development to this daily, and said it is subject to final formalities.