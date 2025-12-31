AIFF asks ISL clubs to confirm participation by Jan 1 for delayed 25/26 season

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday requested all Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to confirm their participation for the delayed season by January 1, 2026. The letter, signed by AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayan, explains that with clubs' confirmation, the AIFF can formally communicate with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on a one-time relaxation in the minimum requirement of 24 league matches, including the actual number of matches to be played in the 2025/26 season.

To play in Asian club competitions, the AFC mandates clubs to play at least 24 matches, including both the league and the knockout matches. With a prolonged delay, playing 24 matches by May 31 next year, may look unlikely.

"Considering the urgency of the matter, it would be highly appreciated if the above confirmation is received by January 1," said the letter. Sources privy to the development have said that around seven clubs have expressed their willingness to participate. "All the three Bengal clubs (Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC), Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC are ready," said the source. Four clubs — FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC — apparently have not yet confirmed.