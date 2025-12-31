AIFF asks ISL clubs to confirm participation by Jan 1 for delayed 25/26 season

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday requested all Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to confirm their participation for the delayed season by January 1, 2026. The letter, signed by AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayan, explains that with clubs' confirmation, the AIFF can formally communicate with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on a one-time relaxation in the minimum requirement of 24 league matches, including the actual number of matches to be played in the 2025/26 season.
To play in Asian club competitions, the AFC mandates clubs to play at least 24 matches, including both the league and the knockout matches. With a prolonged delay, playing 24 matches by May 31 next year, may look unlikely.
"Considering the urgency of the matter, it would be highly appreciated if the above confirmation is received by January 1," said the letter. Sources privy to the development have said that around seven clubs have expressed their willingness to participate. "All the three Bengal clubs (Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC), Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC are ready," said the source. Four clubs — FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC — apparently have not yet confirmed.
“We set January 1 because the AFC will take at least 5-10 days to respond (to the one-time relaxation proposal). But it is understandable if they send their confirmation late by one or two days. But we will try to send the proposal tomorrow (Thursday) to AFC,” the source added. If clubs do not confirm participation, they could face the threat of relegation from the ISL, the source added. After several meetings in the last few days, clubs and the three-member committee tasked with drafting a format for the 25/26 season are yet to reach a common ground. Lately, clubs have been waiting for clarity over the induction of a commercial partner, and the broadcast of the league, since they depend on it financially.
The format of the league, although not confirmed, will likely have teams play 12 matches, at centralised venues. “When this is the case, then clubs may have to pay around 2-3 crore rupees,” the source added.
Need answers on key questions, say clubs
ISL clubs so far this year have seen little to no football on the pitch. From having pre-season delayed to having operations and training suspended, they have been bearing the brunt of the impasse. Sponsors have reportedly pulled out of agreements with clubs, managers and players leaving seeking game-time elsewhere and in one case so far, new signings departing without playing a match for their new club. “We want answers on who is going to broadcast, and who is going to contribute how much, if and when a commercial partner is roped in,” said a club source.
The source felt that the AIFF can amend its constitution to help commercial partners have more say on the running of the league. “The federation is suggesting the same proposal which was given by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) six months ago. The constitution can be amended but they are not ready to do it,” alleged the source.