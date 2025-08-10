All options are open, says AIFF chief Chaubey on whether they can host ISL on its own

CHENNAI: The fate of the Indian Super League is far from certain at the moment. One man who has a big say on the matter is Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation. In an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express, Chaubey discussed the recent meetings with the clubs, AIFF's plans to find solutions going forward. Excerpts...
What is the future of ISL?
Football is the most popular sport in the world and is equally popular in India. It is a global practice that a country must have a top-tier league, with the league winner representing the country in continental competitions. Hence, the top-tier league must take place with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.
You had a meeting with ISL clubs and also with FSDL. You had announced hosting the Super Cup as well. What transpired in the next 24 hours that led the 11 ISL clubs to write to you, threatening legal action?
This matter was discussed in the meeting with all 13 club CEOs, in the presence of the AIFF Vice President, Treasurer, Deputy Secretary General, Chairman–Finance, and Chairman–League Committee. Therefore, receiving this letter from them within 24 hours was a surprise to us. This mode of communication could have been avoided. Anyway, as I said, AIFF will do everything possible for the promotion and development of football, which includes ensuring match-time for players.
The AIFF had been trying since last year (September) to have a meeting with FSDL to discuss the new MRA. Why was there a delay in the meeting, which eventually took place in February?
I cannot comment on this. But as and when required, AIFF has been and will always be available for any meeting regarding the development of football.
If the agreement is not worked out soon, clubs might suffer. Have you thought about any mitigation plan to offset their revenue losses?
This is our third year (more specifically 35 months) in the office of the AIFF Executive Committee, and for the first time, all club CEOs jointly met us. We welcomed them and discussed five important agendas that require immediate attention. We will meet again to follow up on our discussion.
Why can't the AIFF on its own host the ISL? You only need broadcasters and rights to be sold.
All options are open. However, a collective agreement and subsequent decision by all stakeholders would be better.
How hopeful are you of arriving at a solution soon?
It is true that we are going through a crisis for which we are not responsible. Some self-claimed reformers with vested interests have created this situation. I believe, by the grace of God, we will collectively be able to tide over this crisis.
What about the SC hearing? Those were oral observations that led to the stalling of discussions between AIFF and FSDL. Will the AIFF approach the court to seek clarity on this?
We are seeking legal advice on this possibility.
Is FSDL trying to arm-twist the AIFF?
I don't think so. I am sure people who follow the game will agree and appreciate that this league has brought significant changes to Indian football through huge investments in stadium infrastructure, the field of play, logistics facilities, player salaries, production and broadcasting, quality foreign expertise (including coaches and players) international partnerships, and brand enhancement through the involvement of eminent personalities from cricket and the cinema industry. I believe that if this investment continues, with a focus on systematic youth development, then in the next 10 years, the Indian national team's ranking and performance can both improve.