All options are open, says AIFF chief Chaubey on whether they can host ISL on its own

You had a meeting with ISL clubs and also with FSDL. You had announced hosting the Super Cup as well. What transpired in the next 24 hours that led the 11 ISL clubs to write to you, threatening legal action?

This matter was discussed in the meeting with all 13 club CEOs, in the presence of the AIFF Vice President, Treasurer, Deputy Secretary General, Chairman–Finance, and Chairman–League Committee. Therefore, receiving this letter from them within 24 hours was a surprise to us. This mode of communication could have been avoided. Anyway, as I said, AIFF will do everything possible for the promotion and development of football, which includes ensuring match-time for players.