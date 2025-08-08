ISL clubs threaten to take legal action if AIFF fail to take constitution case to SC

CHENNAI: IN a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Super League clubs have shot a letter to the All India Football Federation and threatened legal recourse to safeguard the league and the sport. This was a day after the ISL clubs met the AIFF officials including its president Kalyan Chaubey at the headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Despite assurances by the AIFF, the 11 ISL clubs except Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, sent the letter asking the national body to expedite the process of bringing an end to the impasse. Because of the uncertainty of the ISL, two teams have discontinued payments for their players and one club even paused its operations.

The ISL clubs have urged the AIFF to approach the Supreme Court, where the case on AIFF's constitution and other governance issues are pending, and request them for urgent hearing. The letter has pointed out that, "This legal uncertainty and administrative vacuum are now threatening to cause irreversible damage to the Indian football ecosystem." The letter further said: "Clubs are unable to plan or invest, commercial contracts are on hold, and the livelihoods of thousands of players, staff, support personnel, and stakeholders are at immediate risk. Moreover, this situation could seriously derail the momentum of football development in the country at a time when there is a national push towards sport and Olympic competitiveness."