ISL crisis: Chennaiyin pauses club operations

CHENNAI: THE Indian Super League (ISL) is in deep sea at the moment with no clarity over the future of the league. That is now forcing the clubs to take extreme measures.

Over the last week or so, both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC suspended the salaries of players and staff. Now, Chennaiyin FC has become the latest club to take a drastic step. In light of the current predicament, the former champions, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that they'll be temporarily stopping club operations.

"At Chennaiyin FC, we are more than just a football club. We are a family. Like any family, we support each other in difficult times. However we must remain true to the core values on which this club was built and which we have always strived to uphold," the club statement read.