ISL crisis: Chennaiyin pauses club operations

CHENNAI: THE Indian Super League (ISL) is in deep sea at the moment with no clarity over the future of the league. That is now forcing the clubs to take extreme measures.
Over the last week or so, both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC suspended the salaries of players and staff. Now, Chennaiyin FC has become the latest club to take a drastic step. In light of the current predicament, the former champions, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that they'll be temporarily stopping club operations.
"At Chennaiyin FC, we are more than just a football club. We are a family. Like any family, we support each other in difficult times. However we must remain true to the core values on which this club was built and which we have always strived to uphold," the club statement read.
"The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognized. In light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations. This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together," the statement added.
Chennaiyin are one of the sides that have been part of the league since its inception. The club said that they'll remain 'committed to the growth of Indian football'.
"We hope that this pause will be short-lived and that we can return to doing what we love as soon as there is clarity for all clubs. Throughout this uncertainty, our commitment to the growth of Indian football, upon which this journey began, remains as strong as ever."
The league is facing this predicament due to unresolved contractual issues between the organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the governing body of the sport in the country.
The clubs will be hoping to find some headway when they meet AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey in New Delhi on Thursday. Around 10 clubs, including Chennaiyin, are expected to participate in the meeting.