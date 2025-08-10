ISL impasse threatening to derail Indian football

The FSDL had taken that extreme step after negotiations with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the national body of the sport, failed over several issues. One such factor was distribution of revenue. Under the new deal that was proposed by the FSDL, the AIFF's share would have been significantly lower than the earlier deal of Rs 50 crore a year for 10 years. Another thing that reportedly pushed back the AIFF was the point regarding promotion and relegation. The new proposal apparently had said that there will be no relegation which the AIFF had objected. This would also be in violation against the Asian Football Confederation's roadmap chalked out for India.

Moreover, the the Supreme Court has reserved order after it concluded hearing on AIFF's constitution and governance. Matters got more complicated when the SC just before ending the proceedings in April, told all parties orally that the negotiations between AIFF and FSDL should be put on hold until the court delivers its order. Despite dates in July, the matter is yet to be listed as of Sunday.

Things seemed to be going nowhere and the clock was ticking fast. And given the circumstances, the clubs and its players were bearing the brunt. With zero idea about the future, the clubs had put their pre-season plans in the back-burner. As many as seven clubs pulled out of the ongoing Durand Cup.