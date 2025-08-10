ISL impasse threatening to derail Indian football

CHENNAI: THE English football season, one of the most-watched leagues in the world kick-started on Sunday with Premier League champions Liverpool FC taking on Crystal Palace at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The buzz is as loud as ever. The fans are visibly in a festive mood. Title condenders, Golden Boot nominees, signings of the season...the football debate is on full scale. The supporters are in high spirits, as it should be.
Closer home, the premier league of the country — Indian Super League — that usually begins in September is in a limbo. In fact, there is no clarity as to when it will begin.
Ever since the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the firm that manages the premier competition, announced that the league has been placed on hold, the unwanted reality has hit all stakeholders heavily. It has certainly flipped the players and support staff's world upside down. The current deal expires in December 8, 2025.
The FSDL had taken that extreme step after negotiations with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the national body of the sport, failed over several issues. One such factor was distribution of revenue. Under the new deal that was proposed by the FSDL, the AIFF's share would have been significantly lower than the earlier deal of Rs 50 crore a year for 10 years. Another thing that reportedly pushed back the AIFF was the point regarding promotion and relegation. The new proposal apparently had said that there will be no relegation which the AIFF had objected. This would also be in violation against the Asian Football Confederation's roadmap chalked out for India.
Moreover, the the Supreme Court has reserved order after it concluded hearing on AIFF's constitution and governance. Matters got more complicated when the SC just before ending the proceedings in April, told all parties orally that the negotiations between AIFF and FSDL should be put on hold until the court delivers its order. Despite dates in July, the matter is yet to be listed as of Sunday.
Things seemed to be going nowhere and the clock was ticking fast. And given the circumstances, the clubs and its players were bearing the brunt. With zero idea about the future, the clubs had put their pre-season plans in the back-burner. As many as seven clubs pulled out of the ongoing Durand Cup.
The worse was yet to come as some of the the clubs have started taking extreme steps. Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC, the two sides that have been part of the ISL since its inception, paused club operations recently while Bengaluru FC suspended salaries of first-team players and coaching staff.
That was alarming to say the least. That's when the AIFF, during its meeting with the club representatives just a few days ago, made its plan to begin the season in September. "Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on," stated Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF president, after the meeting.
"Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season."
But things are not straightforward. Despite the reassurances by the AIFF, most of the clubs still have plethora of questions. The clubs are looking for long-term security. "We were not given a long-term plan or an assurance," a representative from Kerala Blasters FC told this daily. The dates for the Super Cup is expected to be finalised in a follow-up meeting in the next few days.
"They have then (the recent meeting) told the clubs that the ISL will go ahead for a year, but have not given a long-term assurance. This situation would repeat again next year. We need a long-term plan which is sustainable for the league as well as the clubs."
Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, had plans to begin their pre-season in July. Those plans have been put aside. The representative feared that the sponsors of the teams may start pulling out, given the impasse. "They are one of the key sources of income. How would they keep paying if the season does not go ahead?," he questioned.
Besides sponsors, ticket revenue is integral in keeping the clubs in good financial health. The official said it will be a burden for the clubs to pay the salaries of players because of the current ordeal. "Paying salaries will become a burden for the club. On an average clubs pay around Rs 25-30 crore in salaries but paying that when no football is played will be a burden," he said.
Not hosting league will have its impact on players, especially the younger ones. One of the young faces who had a solid debut season last year had been looking forward to playing this season. But like most, he's utterly disappointed with the current state of affairs. "I am disappointed. I was fully prepared for this season," the player told this daily. "The club has not told me anything because everyone is uncertain about what the next step is," he said. Not playing ISL this season is "unthinkable" for him. Now, the player in question has instead set his sights on the U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in September.
The urgency has certainly reached its peak with the clubs, a day after the meeting with the AIFF, writing a letter to the AIFF, urging the federation to bring the current saga to the attention of the Supreme Court. The clubs are also ready to take matters in their own hands. The AIFF, meanwhile, said they're seeking legal advice on this possibility.