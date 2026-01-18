AIFF releases tender terms for ISL media rights

CHENNAI: Almost two weeks after the announcement of the Indian Super League's (ISL's) Feb 14 kick-off date, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has released tender terms to acquire a broadcaster for the 2025/26 ISL season. Broadcasting companies at least worth Rs 10 crore with experience of broadcasting professional leagues for a minimum of two full seasons are eligible to participate in the technical bids. The last date to submit said propos bids is February 1.
Apart from the finances, the bidder must have experience in broadcasting or streaming live sports of national or international repute for at least three continuous years prior to the bid submission date.
The document also goes on to say that the Bidder must have produced and or distributed live broadcast feeds for at least one event sanctioned by a national sports federation or one professional sports league in India for a minimum of two full seasons. The minimum average annual revenue for bidders must be at `10 crore over the last three years.
The ISL will be run without a commercial partner this season. After deadlock over extending the expiring Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) last year.
On the day when Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced the kick-off date, he said if AIFF does not find a broadcaster he would ask state-owned broadcaster Prasar Bharti to telecast the league live. If Prasar Bharti broadcasts the matches the live, the AIFF might not have a lucrative deal. In that case, they might have to search for sponsors.