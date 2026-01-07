ISL dribbles past ‘paywall’ to set Feb 14 date

CHENNAI: Finally, after months of uncertainty the Indian Super League is back on track and this time it seems to be with purpose. This was possible after a meeting between sports ministry, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and representatives of clubs on Tuesday. Though there were opposition from some clubs, it is learnt that the ministry told them that the league has to run and needed the confirmation from the clubs before making the announcement.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya was quite clear during the meeting that the league has to take place and the clubs have to cooperate. He also said that because of Supreme Court intervention, there were impediments but AIFF has found a way to resolve the crisis. After the meeting, Mandaviya announced the dates for the delayed ISL. It will begin on February 14 and will run until June 15. There will be a total of 91 matches and they will be played on home and away basis.

The ISL that was supposed to begin in October was delayed after FSDL, the commercial arm of the AIFF that runs the league did not want to continue with the contract in its existing form especially paying an annual fee of `50 crore to AIFF.

Mandaviya during the meeting with the 14 clubs and AIFF said that they may not have a commercial partner but they should not worry about media rights either. He told the clubs that he would request Doordarshan to air matches live. He also told the clubs that if they begin the league now, with or without commercial partner, they would get a one-year window to find a commercial partner. The AIFF chief too assured the clubs that their commercial interests would be looked after.

As for the revenue share, the AIFF would foot 40 per cent of the `25 crore central pool, which comes to around `10 crore, while each of the 15 clubs will share the remaining amount. The I-League division 1 and 2 will be merged and a total of 40 teams across five zones will compete. The Indian Women’s League (IWL) will also take place. The AIFF will contribute `3.2 crore for I-League.