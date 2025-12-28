ISL could start by Feb, ACL qualification discussed in meeting

CHENNAI: Two days after gaining leeway in laying the long-term plan to run the Indian Super League (ISL) — the country's top-tier football competition — the short-term plan to start the 25/26 season has not seen any concrete developments as ISL clubs and the three-member committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tasked with drafting a new league model convened a virtual meeting on Sunday.

Although there is no confirmation on the start date, a source privy to the development indicated that a tentative start date of anywhere between February 5-7 is set. One of the key topics being discussed in the meeting is the requirement for the league to fulfill the minimum criteria to qualify for Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) competitions.

Presently, India are earmarked two Asian Champions League (ACL) 'Two' slots — a group stage slot to the ISL shield winners and another to the playoff round of the same tournament given to the AIFF Super Cup winners. The ACL Two is the second tier of Asian club football, below the Asian Champions League - Elite.