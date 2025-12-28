ISL could start by Feb, ACL qualification discussed in meeting

CHENNAI: Two days after gaining leeway in laying the long-term plan to run the Indian Super League (ISL) — the country's top-tier football competition — the short-term plan to start the 25/26 season has not seen any concrete developments as ISL clubs and the three-member committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) tasked with drafting a new league model convened a virtual meeting on Sunday.
Although there is no confirmation on the start date, a source privy to the development indicated that a tentative start date of anywhere between February 5-7 is set. One of the key topics being discussed in the meeting is the requirement for the league to fulfill the minimum criteria to qualify for Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) competitions.
Presently, India are earmarked two Asian Champions League (ACL) 'Two' slots — a group stage slot to the ISL shield winners and another to the playoff round of the same tournament given to the AIFF Super Cup winners. The ACL Two is the second tier of Asian club football, below the Asian Champions League - Elite.
FC Goa won the Super Cup earlier this month, beating East Bengal in the final. To be able to participate in the ACL, clubs have to play at least 24 matches per season, which includes the league and the cup competitions. This way, Goa could be disqualified from the play-off tie if they don't meet the criteria.
So far, all clubs except Odisha FC have played at least three matches in the AIFF Super Cup this season. The source confirmed that the federation would approach the AFC to consider keeping the two slots citing extraordinary reasons. "If the ACL slots are retained, then we will go with the full format. If not, then we will look for other options," said the source.
With regards to the broadcast, the source hinted that the federation themselves may arrange it, like they did for the I league previously. "We will see, be it six or eight cameras, our budget may be rupees four or five lakhs. We may give this feed to Fancode, Jio or Sony — whoever is ready to take," the source added.
The start of the league was delayed due to the AIFF and its previous commercial arm Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) not reaching an agreement on the now-expired Master Rights Agreement (MRA). The federation had floated a tender for potential commercial partners in November, but found no takers to run the league.