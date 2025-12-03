Keeping key players fresh, videos from parents: How the U17 team qualified for the 2026 age-group Asian Cup

CHENNAI: INDIAN football has had a harrowing time of late what with one negative story after another. But a silver lining has appeared in the form of the men's U17 team.

After a win (vs Chinese Taipei), draw (vs Palestine) and a loss (vs Lebanon) in Group D, their chances of qualifying to the U17 AFC Asian Cup were slim. Their last match in the group? An unbeaten Iran side, who have blown away their opponents. Before playing India, they had conceded only two goals, scoring nine. The visitors needed a draw to top the group to qualify to the tournament.

On Sunday (November 30), those in the Indian dugout were ecstatic after the final whistle at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. After going a goal down in the first half, the Blue Colts bounced back to win the match 2-1. As a result, they topped the group and qualified to the tournament scheduled next year in Saudi Arabia.