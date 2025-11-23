For Palestine's U17 men's team, football is "a way of resistance"

CHENNAI: As the Palestinian U17 men's football team walked off the field at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad after holding hosts India to a 1-1 draw in the U17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, one could sense the relief and joy on their faces. For they knew what the result meant and they also knew what the sport is for them — a way of finding joy and showing resistance.

Even more so considering the fact that their road to this tournament has not been pleasant. With the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, their grounds, in which they grew up to play the game, is now non-existent and other sporting infrastructure has come to rubble (Israel have denied any accusations of mass destruction). With several players in the team getting displaced and their lives turned upside down, they had lost their documents and identity proofs.

Assembling the players for camps and travelling for tournaments became an uphill task. The Palestinian Football Association selected 23 players for the squad of which 18 were from the West Bank (only 11 showed up) while others are Palestinians based abroad. For them, the preparation for this tournament began two months ago with a month-long camp, before setting off to Jordan for the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF)’s U17 Championship in October. They did not win any matches but the preparation continued in Maldives during a 14-day camp.