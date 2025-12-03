FIBA WC qualifiers: India's presence in the paint a concern in 2nd defeat to Saudi

CHENNAI: One of the biggest concerns in India's 57-81 loss to Saudi Arabia in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday was the lack of India's presence in the paint. The centres in the game of basketball are expected to be in the box inside the arc, which is called "the paint." They are expected to collect rebounds both in defense and offense.

After coming off a 51-75 defeat at Jeddah on Friday, India were expected to put on an improved show. However, they could not even improve the deficit (24 points) from Friday's loss. While it can be said that the team builds its platform to win by shooting from outside the D, the lack of centres in the paint to collect rebounds, as well as act as the last line of defense, poses a big concern.

Captain Palpreet Singh Brar, Amjyot Singh and Aravind Annadurai played in this position. None of them could match up the centres of Saudi Arabia's. As a result, the visitors did not break a sweat in scoring points and blocking shots. Saudi Arabia's lanky centre (6'9) centre Mohammed Alsuwailem had a comfortable night in making field goals and blocking opposition lay-ups. He ended the night with eight points, nine rebounds (4 defensive and 1 offensive) and four blocks.