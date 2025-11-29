India look to improve vs Saudi in FIBA WC qualifiers

CHENNAI: After a dismal show away from home against Saudi Arabia on Friday, where they lost 51-75, Palpreet Singh Brar and Co will look to make amends, in their reverse fixture in Group D of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 1 here on Sunday.

India are grouped along with Saudi Arabia, World Cup hosts Qatar and Lebanon in Group D. The qualifiers, which began last week, will continue till March in 2027. India, being a part of the Asia and Oceania Qualifiers, are one of 16 teams put into four teams of four groups each.

There, India will face all the three teams, and the top three teams from the group will qualify for the second round. Matches in these groups will be played in three windows — November 2025, February, March and July 2026. In the second round, teams from Group B (Japan, Chinese Taipei, China and Korea) may be added to make a seven team group. Second round matches will be played in August and November 2026 and February 2027.