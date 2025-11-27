Swiss hockey crowdfund its way to maiden jr Hockey WC

CHENNAI: Switzerland's command over the sporting world cannot be ignored. Some of the top sport-governing bodies like FIFA, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and even the international hockey federation (FIH) are all based in the country. The national football teams are regulars in top continental and international tournaments. The country is also home to arguably one of tennis' all-time greats Roger Federer and multiple Olympic medallist in ski jumping Simon Ammann.
But when it comes to field hockey, the country is still at its nascent stage. Notably, the country has flourished in ice hockey, ranked only behind United States of America as per latest rankings by International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).
The sport there also suffers from a lack of promotion. As a result, bagging sponsors was tough for the Federation. For this "historic" campaign, the federation, on their website had put out a request for donations to cover the expenses for travel, accommodation and for preparations of 25 players selected in World Cup team. They set a target of 30,000 Swiss Francs. "We almost achieved that target," Rob Mudde, president of the Swiss Hockey Federation said on the sidelines of event hosted by the federation and Swiss Indian Chambers of Commerce.
Now, the team is set to make their World Cup debut in field hockey as they take on Oman at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Friday. President of Swiss Hockey, Rob Mudde, who has worked in the youth system of Netherlands' hockey team for four decades, said that this is a "once in a lifetime opportunity."
"When they grow to play in the senior national team, they would not get the opportunity to play the likes of India, Australia, and Holland. So, I told the boys, go out and enjoy it," he said.
It was the family and close relatives of the players who chipped in with the finances. "We have the government who support us, but that is not enough to pay all the costs. These kids have their own jobs and take help from their parents, so they facilitate themselves as well," he said, adding that the board members have also volunteered to contribute out of their wallets.
The captain of the Swiss team Jens Fluck further elucidated the situation he and his teammates faced. "All the players in our training pool reached out to relatives to friends and asked if somebody could spare some money. After we got enough funds, it made it affordable for us to travel. You are used to having to pay for your own journey which is kind of sad sometimes but you love the sport so much, you are willing to pay for it," he added.
It is fair to say that their love for the passion has made these barriers look non-existent, for they are out to enjoy it, at the highest level, come what may.