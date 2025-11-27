Swiss hockey crowdfund its way to maiden jr Hockey WC

CHENNAI: Switzerland's command over the sporting world cannot be ignored. Some of the top sport-governing bodies like FIFA, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and even the international hockey federation (FIH) are all based in the country. The national football teams are regulars in top continental and international tournaments. The country is also home to arguably one of tennis' all-time greats Roger Federer and multiple Olympic medallist in ski jumping Simon Ammann.

But when it comes to field hockey, the country is still at its nascent stage. Notably, the country has flourished in ice hockey, ranked only behind United States of America as per latest rankings by International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

The sport there also suffers from a lack of promotion. As a result, bagging sponsors was tough for the Federation. For this "historic" campaign, the federation, on their website had put out a request for donations to cover the expenses for travel, accommodation and for preparations of 25 players selected in World Cup team. They set a target of 30,000 Swiss Francs. "We almost achieved that target," Rob Mudde, president of the Swiss Hockey Federation said on the sidelines of event hosted by the federation and Swiss Indian Chambers of Commerce.