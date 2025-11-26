Jr Hockey World Cup Need to be near our best and consistent: Oz coach Stacy

CHENNAI: Australia team coach and former multiple Olympic medallist Jay Stacy insisted that the team needs to play its best hockey to go all the way in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup beginning from Friday in Chennai and Madurai. The Australian junior team, known as the 'Burras', last won the junior title in 1997.

Currently, the team is drawn in Group F, along with Bangladesh, France and South Korea. Their first game is against Bangladesh on Saturday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.

Stacy, who was part of the silver-medal winning Australian senior men’s hockey team in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, assessed their chances in this campaign. “Well, I don't know too much about Bangladesh and also Korea, we haven't seen them that much so that'll be a little bit of a wait and see. We do have some video footage of Bangladesh and we'll do our preparation like we do for all teams,” he said.