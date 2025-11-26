Ingalemba hopes to emulate mentor Chinglensana

CHENNAI: Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang was around eight when Chinglensana Singh Kangujam — Indian hockey player from his locality in Imphal, Manipur, who also happens to be his cousin — inspired him to take up the sport. But pursuing hockey was not easy as Ingalemba hails from a modest background and even basic equipment like a hockey stick was out of his reach. Then there was pressure from his parents, who wanted him to focus on academics rather than wasting time on hockey.
"My father Tarun Singh, who retired as a lower division clerk from the state water resources and flood control department in 2017, used to hide my shoes so that I could not go out for training. My mother Ranjita Leima was also averse to the idea. I am the youngest among six siblings, so at times I also got beaten up whenever they thought I had gone beyond control," Ingalemba told this daily with a chuckle. Chinglensana turned out to be the saviour for Ingalemba as he provided him with sticks, shoes and other equipment. "They (parents) got convinced as Chinglen bhai became a regular in the Indian team giving hope to aspiring players like me," added the 21-year-old midfielder.
Ingalemba trained at the Imphal Hockey Stadium for the next few years but his life changed for the better when he represented the state in the junior nationals held in Bhopal in 2018. "Chinglen bhai asked me to stay back in Bhopal after the tournament as selection trials were scheduled for the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. I got selected and the training there improved me by leaps and bounds. The academy gave me a solid platform to excel."
He found a place in the national core group for the junior players last year but a knee injury forced him to go into rehabilitation soon after joining the camp. "The injury was there but it got aggravated while training in Bengaluru. My right knee gave up and I had to get it operated in March last year. I recovered in September and played senior nationals for Manipur to get back to the camp."
Ingalemba was eventually selected in the national team for the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup but strained his hamstring to miss the flight. "That was a big miss but I am happy with the fact that I am fit now for the Junior World Cup."
Just like in his growing years as a player, Ingalemba is in constant touch with Chinglensana. "He is always there to help me out. He is my mentor, guide and big brother. Whenever I need any advice, be it on the personal or professional front, he is there for me."
The parents, who once were wary of their son's choice, now take immense pride in their son. Ingalemba also wants to pay back as the family members stood behind him like a rock in his days of struggle. "I cannot describe in words how much indebted I feel towards them. I want to do a lot for them. Winning a World Cup for the country with all of them in attendance could be a big gift for them. So far, they don't have any plans to visit Chennai but maybe if we reach the final, they can come here and watch me and the team in action," said Ingalemba.
Chinglensana, who is now the national selector, played more than 200 international matches between 2011 and 2021. Ingalemba hopes to emulate him and win laurels for the country. Holding the Junior World Cup trophy aloft in front of the home crowd including his family and mentor could be the first step towards it.