Ingalemba hopes to emulate mentor Chinglensana

CHENNAI: Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang was around eight when Chinglensana Singh Kangujam — Indian hockey player from his locality in Imphal, Manipur, who also happens to be his cousin — inspired him to take up the sport. But pursuing hockey was not easy as Ingalemba hails from a modest background and even basic equipment like a hockey stick was out of his reach. Then there was pressure from his parents, who wanted him to focus on academics rather than wasting time on hockey.

"My father Tarun Singh, who retired as a lower division clerk from the state water resources and flood control department in 2017, used to hide my shoes so that I could not go out for training. My mother Ranjita Leima was also averse to the idea. I am the youngest among six siblings, so at times I also got beaten up whenever they thought I had gone beyond control," Ingalemba told this daily with a chuckle. Chinglensana turned out to be the saviour for Ingalemba as he provided him with sticks, shoes and other equipment. "They (parents) got convinced as Chinglen bhai became a regular in the Indian team giving hope to aspiring players like me," added the 21-year-old midfielder.

Ingalemba trained at the Imphal Hockey Stadium for the next few years but his life changed for the better when he represented the state in the junior nationals held in Bhopal in 2018. "Chinglen bhai asked me to stay back in Bhopal after the tournament as selection trials were scheduled for the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. I got selected and the training there improved me by leaps and bounds. The academy gave me a solid platform to excel."