From decked up venues to beefed up security, organisers aiming for grand World Cup

CHENNAI: There's a genuine buzz ahead of the soon-to-begin Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai. The organisers, on their part, are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that the event, which is due to be conducted from November 28 to December 10, goes smoothly. The Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), key players involved in conducting the event, have spruced up both the venues in order to ensure that the players and fans can have a memorable event.
The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium at Egmore, Chennai has a new turf that was recently re-laid and also has excellent practice facilities adjacent to the main stadium. The seating and lighting at the stadium have also been spruced up and the venue wears a grand look ahead of the highly-anticipated event. The stands opposite and to the right of the players' dressing room and the main stand have been covered with a new roof. Atulya Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Government of Tamil Nadum, said that the preparations have been going on in full swing at both Chennai and Madurai, where matches will be played in a new stadium which was inaugurated on Sunday. He said that there are temporary shelters in Madurai and stands opposite and right of the Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion in Chennai have been covered with lighting.
Tight security
Crowd management is one area that the organisers have discussed at length and have made elaborate arrangements for the security of the fans. Since the entry for fans is free, they want security arrangements to be foolproof.
The Tamil Nadu Police will be ensuring security of players throughout the tournament and also during the practice sessions. There
will be a guard (police officer) with the teams when they travel to and fro from the hotel to stadium and vice versa. Moreover, there will be police officers on duty in plain clothes at the stadiums, in particular at Chennai, for the security of the players and fans. All traffic arrangements and parking arrangements for the players, officials, fans, VIPs have also been put in place.
Four tickets per person
Sekar J Manoharan, treasurer of Hockey India and president of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, said that a single fan can get a maximum of four tickets. "You have to download the app and click on the web page of the Junior World Cup. In that, you can download four tickets, maximum 4 tickets. You can scan the QR code and enter. We have already prepared the tickets for the west zone, south zone (stands). You can use the QR code to enter the match," informed Sekar.
Thumbs up from Ex-captain
Former India captain and national selection committee member Mohammed Riaz, who was present at the stadium on Monday to see the players in action, is confident that the event will be a grand affair.
"The venue (MRC stadium) looks beautiful. The newly-covered stands, the lighting and blue turf looks captivating and will definitely propel the players to give their best. The Madurai venue is also good. Full marks to the organisers for their commendable job," Riaz said.
"After the Junior World Cup is over, these facilities will be enjoyed by players right from the district level in Tamil Nadu to the national level in various age group tournaments and national meets. So all these initiatives by the SDAT will help to popularize the sport and in turn help it to grow," added the former Olympian.