From decked up venues to beefed up security, organisers aiming for grand World Cup

CHENNAI: There's a genuine buzz ahead of the soon-to-begin Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai. The organisers, on their part, are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that the event, which is due to be conducted from November 28 to December 10, goes smoothly. The Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), key players involved in conducting the event, have spruced up both the venues in order to ensure that the players and fans can have a memorable event.

The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium at Egmore, Chennai has a new turf that was recently re-laid and also has excellent practice facilities adjacent to the main stadium. The seating and lighting at the stadium have also been spruced up and the venue wears a grand look ahead of the highly-anticipated event. The stands opposite and to the right of the players' dressing room and the main stand have been covered with a new roof. Atulya Misra, IAS, additional chief secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department Government of Tamil Nadum, said that the preparations have been going on in full swing at both Chennai and Madurai, where matches will be played in a new stadium which was inaugurated on Sunday. He said that there are temporary shelters in Madurai and stands opposite and right of the Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion in Chennai have been covered with lighting.