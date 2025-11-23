'Confident of a good show': Excited Sreejesh set for biggest test as coach

CHENNAI: Former ace India goalkeeper and current coach of the junior national hockey team, PR Sreejesh, is confident of a good show by India in the upcoming 2025 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup which is scheduled to be held at Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. The Indian team has been preparing in earnest at Chennai and have been featuring in practice games against other participating nations in order to figure out their best combination. On Sunday, India had a practice tie against Argentina at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The former India captain is hopeful of a strong performance but insisted that the hosts will approach the event one game at a time. "We are confident of a good show in the tournament. Having said that, each and every team in this tournament is good. One cannot take any team lightly," said Sreejesh. The World Cup will be Sreejesh's first major assignment and he's determined to leave a strong impression. The expectations are bound to be high as he is also a familiar face in this part of the country, having played for IOB in the Chennai Hockey League. "Actually, well, first assignment, it's exciting. But definitely, it's for the country. And these players, this is a great opportunity for them to perform. So, my contribution is to train them, tell them what is exactly happening, how the pressure is going to be and how they need to prepare for this. And personally, I'm taking the baby step," he said.

"It's only one year for me in coaching. So, getting an opportunity in a big platform is a great thing. And I hope I can use my experience and try to get some good results from this tournament," he added.