If they play to their potential, no one can stop them: Selector Riaz on India's chances at Junior Hockey World Cup

CHENNAI: Former India player, coach and current member of the national selection committee Mohammed Riaz is confident of a good show by India in the FIH Junior Men's hockey World Cup to be played in Tamil Nadu from November 28.

"We have a good team that covers all the bases and I am sure that the team will do well at the junior world cup. The boys had a camp and now they are having practice matches at SDAT-MRC Stadium, so the preparations are going smoothly and if they play to their potential no one can stop them," Riaz told this daily.

"You see the team (junior) is playing for the past six to eight months. So the coordination, all those things are good. So when the players are playing for a long time together the combination is bound to be good,'' he added.

The other day India lost to Argentina in a practice game. "You see in a practice game we try to have a look at certain combinations. We will not field our full fledged team and reveal our strength to the opposition. So from what I have seen, everything is going on well," he explained.

India will be captained by Rohit, a powerful drag flicker who hails from Haryana, and this will be his second and last stint with the national junior team. Rohit has been with the junior team since 2022, winning gold medals in the Asia Cup in 2023 and 2024 and the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2022. Some were surprised that Rohit was chosen as captain ahead of quite a few seniors.

"The decision to name Rohit as captain was unanimous. There was no difference of opinion among selectors on the choice of Rohit as captain. We also had a discussion with the coach (PR Sreejesh). So Rohit is the right choice," revealed Riaz.

So what was the special trait in Rohit that the selectors saw and deemed it fit to appoint him captain. "Rohit is cool and calm on the pitch. He covers all aspects while looking at a game and controls the players well. So all these things give him credibility for the job," explained Riaz.