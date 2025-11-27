Set for homework: India boys ready to go the distance

This was evident from the way Sreejesh started preparing for this big test. He was serious and wanted the players to train in earnest. Even Hockey India had given him a free hand. Last time India hosted the junior World Cup in 2021, senior coach Graham Reid was put in charge. India finished fourth. Sreejesh would be looking to improve on that.

Though the first match is against a lower-ranked team, Chile, Sreejesh felt no match is easy. “On that particular day, performance really matters. So it is really important for them (India) to raise their level up. Rather than expecting them to play in a high intensity mode, they need to keep that tone up. I tell the boys that we need to keep our rhythm high," he said during a press briefing on Thursday. Placed in a relatively comfortable group, India would want to finish on top so that they enter the quarterfinals directly.

There are quite a few wrinkles that needed to be ironed out too. India came off a final defeat to Australia in October's Sultan of Johor Cup. One area that needs to be addressed will be the lack of conversion of penalty corners. When asked, Sreejesh admitted and spoke about the weaknesses. "We trained hard after that tournament,” he said. “I am not going to give you any excuses behind the lack of scoring but when you look at the other teams there their scoring rate was not that great because of some issues with the ground," he said, adding the team practiced hard and would look to improve on the conversion rate.