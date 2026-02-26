12 ISL clubs reject entry of Churchill Brothers into league

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks into the 2025/26 Indian Super League season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had written to clubs seeking their stance over adding Churchill Brothers FC Goa to the season. In less that 24 hours, 12 ISL clubs have strongly responded saying that the league structure is closed and final. Right now the number of teams is 14 and an addition will make it 15.

"It forms the basis of existing sporting, operational, financial and contractual reliance. No expansion or alteration is acceptable at this stage," the clubs have written on Thursday. Two ISL clubs — Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa had written to the AIFF that they have no objection to the proposal of including CBFC to the ongoing season. The clubs contend that the inclusion would compromise the competitive integrity. "Any ad-hoc inclusion of a club outside a recognised sporting pathway is inconsistent with merit-based participation and undermines competitive integrity," the letter went on to state.