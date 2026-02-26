12 ISL clubs reject entry of Churchill Brothers into league

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks into the 2025/26 Indian Super League season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had written to clubs seeking their stance over adding Churchill Brothers FC Goa to the season. In less that 24 hours, 12 ISL clubs have strongly responded saying that the league structure is closed and final. Right now the number of teams is 14 and an addition will make it 15.
"It forms the basis of existing sporting, operational, financial and contractual reliance. No expansion or alteration is acceptable at this stage," the clubs have written on Thursday. Two ISL clubs — Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa had written to the AIFF that they have no objection to the proposal of including CBFC to the ongoing season. The clubs contend that the inclusion would compromise the competitive integrity. "Any ad-hoc inclusion of a club outside a recognised sporting pathway is inconsistent with merit-based participation and undermines competitive integrity," the letter went on to state.
They also cited the lack of a regulatory basis within the framework of governance that permits mid-cycle expansion as this would lead to financial hardships for the clubs. They have given the AIFF's executive committee's position. A day before ISL's kickoff date of February 14, the committee had rejected the club's request to be included in the season, citing that the league is prepared.
The Goa-based club was provisionally awarded the first place in the I-League last season ahead of Inter Kashi. The club who were deducted points by the appeals committee of the AIFF had challenged the order at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The tribunal had ruled in favour of the club, directing the AIFF to hand the title to Kashi and award them promotion to the ISL.
