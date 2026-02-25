Week after ISL kick-off, AIFF seek inputs from clubs over inclusion of Churchill Brothers

CHENNAI: Days after the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the prospect of adding I-League side Churchill Brothers to the ongoing Indian Super League 25/26 season, the body has asked for inputs from 12 ISL clubs over adding them to the season.

Two clubs -- Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa, it is learnt, have no objection to the inclusion.

"The aforementioned clubs have no objection, in principle, to the participation of Churchill Brothers FC in the current ISL season, while acknowledging that the matter is currently sub-judice at the Swiss Federal Tribunal (“SFT”) and that any determination must be contingent on the outcome of the said proceedings," AIFF's letter to 12 clubs stated.