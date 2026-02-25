Week after ISL kick-off, AIFF seek inputs from clubs over inclusion of Churchill Brothers

CHENNAI: Days after the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) rejected the prospect of adding I-League side Churchill Brothers to the ongoing Indian Super League 25/26 season, the body has asked for inputs from 12 ISL clubs over adding them to the season.
Two clubs -- Sporting Club Delhi and FC Goa, it is learnt, have no objection to the inclusion.
"The aforementioned clubs have no objection, in principle, to the participation of Churchill Brothers FC in the current ISL season, while acknowledging that the matter is currently sub-judice at the Swiss Federal Tribunal (“SFT”) and that any determination must be contingent on the outcome of the said proceedings," AIFF's letter to 12 clubs stated.
"Pursuant to the above and in keeping with the principles of good governance, transparency, and the integrity of the competition, AIFF hereby seeks the considered views of the other participating clubs on the matters outlined above," AIFF's letter further added.
Sporting Delhi had written to the body stating that the club has no objection in including them this season. "Sporting Club Delhi has no objection, in principle, to the participation of Churchill Brothers FC in the ISL for the forthcoming season. We believe that considerations of fairness would support allowing their participation, subject to the outcomes of the legal process, and to maintaining the stabilitity of the competition structure.
"In this context, we further note the proposal that the League may be conducted with an additional team for the season with Churchill Brothers FC bearing any additional operational costs arising from the expanded match schedule," Delhi's letter to AIFF added.
The Goa-based club were provisionally awarded the first place finish in the I-League last season ahead of Inter Kashi. Kashi, who were deducted by the appeals committee of the AIFF had challenged the order at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). There, the tribunal had ruled in favour of the club, directing the AIFF to hand the title to Kashi and award them promotion to the ISL.
While the response from clubs is awaited, a few officials, in this regard, may well be frustrated. "How can they entertain this request. The league has already started, matches are being played, Who will respect the league and the AIFF?," said an official, who maintained anonymity.
The delayed ISL season began on February 14, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant beating Kerala Blasters 2-0.