Finally, ISL begins from Saturday

CHENNAI: After months of speculations, drama and uncertainty, Indian football finally has something to look forward to. The much-anticipated Indian Super League is set to begin from Saturday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is organising the 2025-26 season on their own and hoping to give some wind to the beleagured league.
However, they will have a broadcasters though for a meagre amount compared to the last deal. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to play Kerala Blasters at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) to begin the truncated, 91-match league on Saturday. Fourteen clubs will play 13 matches against each other till May 17.
Most of the clubs will have new-look squads, due to player exits last year because of prolonged delay in the starts of the league. While the defending champions Bagan did not lose out on their core players from last year, their opponent Kerala lost fan-favourite forwards Adrian Luna and Noah Sadaoui on loan deals.
The 2025 finalists, Bengaluru FC, lost Gerard Zaragoza to a Greek outfit, and a few of their foreign players. Another club, North East United lost their premier goalscorer in Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Even FC Goa also lost key foreign players like David Timor, Javi Siverio, Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera.
The players presently playing their trades at the clubs also had to face wage cuts due to little cash flow. Clubs, too have suffered with net-negative finances, sponsor pull-outs and operational crunch.
“Now as we move towards the restart of ISL season, the club management has had open, honest conversations with all First Team players about navigating the situation the sport finds itself in. I am grateful to all First Team players who have agreed to reduce their remuneration during this phase. Without a doubt, this was one of the tough decisions we have had to make as a club, and I truly appreciate that the players have made this sacrifice in the best interests of the club and sport,” Parth Jindal, who owns Bengaluru FC, wrote on social media.
Taking part in this season may not entirely heal the wounds they suffered during last year's uncertainties. They only get to play half of the matches they did in the 2024/25 season (24 matches). The media rights for this season have fallen from grace. From `275 crores a year with the Jio/Viacom deal, it has come down to just `8.62 crore. A match in the ISL may fetch only `9.5 lakh rupees.