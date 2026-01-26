Mohun Bagan to face Kerala Blasters in 25/26 ISL Opener

CHENNAI: 2025 ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Kerala Blasters FC in the first match of the truncated 25/26 season on Saturday, February 14, as per the tentative schedule released by the All India Football Federation on Monday. Days after meeting four interested parties over this season's media rights, the AIFF had released the document which contained the clarifications to response to the bidders' queries.

The schedule is not finalised and remains subject to change and inputs received from the participating ISL clubs. The tentative schedule has double-headers planned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Few single-headers are scheduled on Thursday as well as Mondays, too. The ISL will be played in a single-leg home-and-away. The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal meanwhile, will kick off at 7.30 pm on May 3.