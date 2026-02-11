ISL clubs write to AIFF opposing inclusion of Churchill Brothers

CHENNAI: In the lead-up to the Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)'s meeting on Thursday over including I-League outfit Churchill Brothers, 14 Indian Super League clubs have written to the body expressing concern over the same.

With less than 72 hours before the long-delayed 2025/26 season kicks off, another controversy may well be brewing, with Churchill apparently requesting an inclusion.

It needs to be noted that the Goa-based club were provisionally awarded the first place finish in the I-League ahead of Inter Kashi. Kashi, who got four points deducted by the AIFF's appeals committee had challenged the order at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). There, the tribunal had ruled in favour of the club, directing the AIFF to hand the title to Kashi and award them promotion to the ISL.