Fresh service: BWF approves 3x15 scoring system

CHENNAI: Starting next year, badminton is set for a big change.

In what is a major decision, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) members approved the 3x15 scoring system, replacing the current 3x21 format, during its Annual General Meeting on Saturday. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) membership has voted to approve the adoption of the 3×15 scoring system at the 87th BWF Annual General Meeting, with the proposal passing by the required two-thirds majority of votes cast," the BWF said in a statement.

As per the world body, the new scoring system will come into effect from January 4, 2027. The idea behind this change is to make the matches more engaging for the fans. It has also been brought bearing in mind the workload of the players, who play back-to-back tournaments throughout the year. "We are building a sport that speaks to the next generation, while continuing to invest in the long-term future of our players," BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtraku said.