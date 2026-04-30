For Fernandes' side, Iran win in qualifier a blueprint ahead of tough U17 Asian Cup

CHENNAI: That night in Ahmedabad – when India miraculously beat a much-favoured Iran side to qualify to the 2026 AFC Asian cup – will remain forever in the memory of head coach Bibiano Fernandes. It came at a time when Indian football was at its rock bottom with administrative chaos and the failures of the senior national team. Now, the blue colts, on the back of playing friendlies in the beginning of the year, seem prepared for a tough tournament set to begin in Saudi Arabia from May 5.

India are placed in Group D with defending champions Uzbekistan, Australia. North Korea, which was drawn into this group, have withdrawn from the tournament. That win in November 2025 seems to have given bucketloads of confidence. “After that match (vs Iran), we really worked hard to bring the level up. The boys look really good now after playing so many international friendlies. And just not playing but they got good results against top teams like South Korea (1-2 loss), Thailand (2-2 draw), Indonesia (3-0 win), UAE (1-5 loss), Tajikistan (4-2 win, 0-0 draw) and Qatar (0-0 draw, 1-1 draw). So we tried to get the levels high keeping in mind the group we have,” he told this daily in a virtual interaction facilitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Fernandes is someone who believes in having players make quick decisions under pressure. He revealed that the team is working more on making quick decisions. “The higher levels we go, the less space and time we have. We should be able to make those decisions, communicate and execute in less time. In the training sessions, we make the space much less and push the boys to make those decisions. Playing teams like Tajikistan, UAE, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Qatar, where they don't give you much space on the field, helped us. After the training sessions and matches against the said opponents the boys are creating scoring chances and are able to keep the ball under pressure as well,” he said.