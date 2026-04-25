Not going just to defend: Women's U17 coach Conti on Asian Cup

CHENNAI: “Humble” is the word coach Pamela Conti uses to describe the Indian women’s U17 team. After leading the side to victory in the U19 SAFF women’s championship earlier this year, Conti’s girls have been preparing for the crucial AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup, beginning from May in China. They played three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi last week, all of which they lost. When she took over as coach in January 2026, Conti was in the process of implementing an interesting philosophy. Defensive organisation seen in Italian teams, and the possession-based style of play prevalent in Spain. All from her experience coaching in both those countries.
In a free-wheeling chat with this daily, she spoke on the preparations for the tournament, the progress in her footballing ideas, and her relationship with the players. Excerpts...
On the friendly matches in Russia
It was a good experience for us. We played against a European team.They were very good players, physically strong. For us, it was very important because they are a bit similar to Australia. For us, it was important to play against Russia. We can understand what we find when we arrive in China.
On the players adapting to her ways
In the last match against Russia, we lost 0-3, but we had 60 per cent possession. That is very important for us. It is also important to not just defend but to attack. We have our methodology. We work on having possession and passing drills every day.
For players at this age, it's important that they know about fast control and open bodies. They don't need to be scared of the ball. We can do it. But the Indian team, sometimes, they don't believe. For example, we talk about our goalkeeper. She wants to pass a long pass. We need to understand that they are young players. When you lose the ball and they score a goal, it gets complicated for young players. They need to understand that they need to make mistakes. If you want to grow and build a good mentality, you need to make a lot of mistakes just now. Then you are much better. We need time to change that mentality.
On what made her believe in the team
I believed in them because they wanted to learn. It's good because different countries where I worked, in India, when I talk with the team, the players, you can see they wanted to learn. It's more simple for us to work with them because now they trust us in our job. We are a humble team. We want to fight.
On India’s objectives at the Asian Cup
As I always say, when the match starts, it is 11 against 11. Not 20 against 11. We go there and we want to do our best. We know and we have respect for Australia, Lebanon and Japan (India's opponents in Group B). We know it's very complicated for us but we don't want to go there just to defend. We believe in ourselves. We know we are a good team and we try to do our best.
On her relationship with players
To explain about me and my brother Vincenzo Conti (assistant coach), we are normal people. We don't come here and say we are the boss. We are always respectful. My Indian staff help the both of us in knowing more about the culture of football here and talk about the team. Sometimes I see something and I say it. Then, I understand why the players do this. The most important thing for me is to respect the culture and team. Sometimes your opinion may be different. But they can always come and talk. In this case when you are a coach, it's not just you. The most important are the players.