Not going just to defend: Women's U17 coach Conti on Asian Cup

On the players adapting to her ways

In the last match against Russia, we lost 0-3, but we had 60 per cent possession. That is very important for us. It is also important to not just defend but to attack. We have our methodology. We work on having possession and passing drills every day.

For players at this age, it's important that they know about fast control and open bodies. They don't need to be scared of the ball. We can do it. But the Indian team, sometimes, they don't believe. For example, we talk about our goalkeeper. She wants to pass a long pass. We need to understand that they are young players. When you lose the ball and they score a goal, it gets complicated for young players. They need to understand that they need to make mistakes. If you want to grow and build a good mentality, you need to make a lot of mistakes just now. Then you are much better. We need time to change that mentality.