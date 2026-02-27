Playing football Clifford's way: Coach Miranda on time so far with Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: On the surface, former India midfielder Clifford Miranda comes across as a quiet and an unassuming person. But deep inside he seems to be emotional. This was evident in the past few months when the Indian Super League (ISL) was delayed due to deadlock over the agreement to organise the league. In his coaching career so far — where he saw success across various clubs as both coach and assistant coach — his current position in Chennaiyin FC might be the toughest, in terms of inculcating his ideas and getting the club to sail safely after a tough financial period. The head coach opened up on his time working in the club and more in an free-wheeling chat with this daily.
Excerpts:
On the season so far
To start with, I am very pleased with the attitude of the players. What also gets me excited is the fact that they want to learn. They want to prosper in a way in a way where they can help themselves and the club, which is very encouraging. So, in terms of results, yes, it hasn't gone our way. But it's also true that we are not at our optimum best in terms of the physical condition, as well as in the way how we are playing. Remember, it's a totally new team, (in terms of the set-up and style of play). We need to improve in certain aspects of the game, especially when we have the ball. We are doing very well defensively.
On his coaching philosophy and who he has learnt from
There are two factors. The first is I like to play possession-based football. But not for the sake of it. For me, it's called a progressive possession. Ultimately, the most important thing is to reach the opponent's goal. Sometimes if we can reach with one pass, we'll go with one pass. If we require 20 passes, we'll make 20. So, the most important thing is to know when to go. It's important that how I want my team to play comes from the methodology and training sessions. So, a lot of training sessions that we have are based on helping the players make decisions. How do we do that? We have a lot of cognitive exercises in training, which in turn helps the players to make decisions. When the opponent has the ball, I want the ball to be with us as quickly as possible. And for that, again, you need to train your team. You need to calculate those traits into your players in the training session. Where do I get it from? With my previous associations from various coaches. But most importantly, the possession bit is from my time with Juan Ferrando (in Mohun Bagan). It's where he taught me or I learned from him as to how to get it done. So, one thing is that you can make your players play. I want my team to play like this in a certain way, like a possession-based. But how is what I learned from Juan, how to get it done.
On how much players have inculcated his playing style
So, when we say progressive possession, it's like you have to decide when to go, when to play forward and when not to play forward, depending on the opponent, depending on the position of the opponent and the space availability, all with and without the ball. I'm trying not to train them just to play football but to train them to take decisions. We have introduced a lot of cognitive games in training sessions. So, that unlocks their thinking power which ultimately helps them to take, to make decisions by themselves.It's difficult because anyone can go and play football in the park, but to think and play, that is ball. But they are adapting. It's something that is new for most of them or it's something that they had done maybe earlier, but they have not done for some time because the playing style was different.
On what he did during ISL impasse
I have been involved in structured football for more than 30 years and this has happened for the first time. So, it was always difficult. I was nervous, anxious and frustrated but also hopeful. I was trying to try new things and educate ourselves. I sometimes try to just free myself from all the stress. So, there was a whole lot of emotions. And because there was a lot of time, I could learn certain things into. Something that you always wanted to do. Some ideas that you wanted to implement. If I get the time and when I get the time, this is what I will do. So, the time was fruitful as a professional, but at the same time it was filled with a lot of anxiety.
On his time with family
In terms of family, it was good. Because it was the first time I was with my family for this long a time. So, yeah, it had its disadvantages. But also there were some benefits. Something that I could not have for years. My mother, my wife. My kids, they are my biggest support system. I don't have much of a public life. I am a very private person. I like it like that. Because apart from football, the only thing or something that is before football, I would say, is my family. It's a way for me to disconnect from all the stress and all the outside world that exists, even from my profession.
On emotions during first training session after ISL delay
Relief and excitement. That's how I'll summarise it. There were so many postponements that it looked like it might not happen. And then it eventually happened. Until you arrive and then the training starts. And then you feel like, ‘okay, it's going to happen.’ To come back into football, the first thing was, ‘forget the pitches, forget the equipment, forget the facilities. Let's get into football.’ It was for everyone and not many of them complained. Because most of the clubs don't have the best of pitches. The standard of training is a little higher comparatively since the ISL has come. But now, the club is really trying its best. But you have to accept the reality. The players, I would say, are cooperating and not complaining because they themselves know that under what circumstances and in what conditions the league has finally started.
On what part of him resonates with Chennaiyin FC
From the appearances, it's the ‘C and C’, Clifford and Chennai (chuckles) But in terms of traits, it is a family-orientated club.I feel it really warm. I've worked in a lot of clubs. And some are really, really professional. And this club is a mixture of everything, I believe. And I've been told that the owner is very close with the club, which is very true. I've seen it myself and is involved as well.
And it's more like a family. Something that is very close to me and something that very much resonates with me the way and the way how I think. I can feel the warmth, not just towards me, but inside the club, among the players, among the staff, among the people who are here, in the way how they talk and behave. I can see the respect. I think these things match a lot with me. And of course, the ambition to grow, to dream big, and to win