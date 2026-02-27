Playing football Clifford's way: Coach Miranda on time so far with Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: On the surface, former India midfielder Clifford Miranda comes across as a quiet and an unassuming person. But deep inside he seems to be emotional. This was evident in the past few months when the Indian Super League (ISL) was delayed due to deadlock over the agreement to organise the league. In his coaching career so far — where he saw success across various clubs as both coach and assistant coach — his current position in Chennaiyin FC might be the toughest, in terms of inculcating his ideas and getting the club to sail safely after a tough financial period. The head coach opened up on his time working in the club and more in an free-wheeling chat with this daily.

Excerpts:

On the season so far

To start with, I am very pleased with the attitude of the players. What also gets me excited is the fact that they want to learn. They want to prosper in a way in a way where they can help themselves and the club, which is very encouraging. So, in terms of results, yes, it hasn't gone our way. But it's also true that we are not at our optimum best in terms of the physical condition, as well as in the way how we are playing. Remember, it's a totally new team, (in terms of the set-up and style of play). We need to improve in certain aspects of the game, especially when we have the ball. We are doing very well defensively.