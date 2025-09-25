Coach Jamil on player availability issue & Singapore test

CHENNAI: AFTER taking over as head coach of the senior men's national football team in August, Khalid Jamil has had a start full of promise after the Blue Tigers' creditable third-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup in the same month. His next assignment — two games against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in October — could be a stiffer test for Jamil. The fact that India are languishing at the bottom of Group C of the qualifiers with lower-ranked teams, Hong Kong and Bangladesh, placed higher in the table with only four games to play makes these games more crucial. In a chat with the New Indian Express during a ride to a football stadium after a All India Football Federation (AIFF) press conference in Bengaluru last week, Jamil opened up on the player availability situation, the issue of goal scoring. Excerpts:

On his experience so far as India coach...

It has been a good experience. It is a good experience to play with good teams. But the main thing now is that we are thinking about this game (vs Singapore). It is an important game for us. It will be very good. But one difficulty I am facing is that (clubs are) not releasing the players in the camp.

On key issues which need to be addressed

At present, it is the release of the players (by clubs). Out of 30 players, only 16-17 players (as of Thursday, that number had reportedly shot up to 18) have come. Last time, Mohun Bagan players said they were not coming. But we solved it. It is good that we have (given) chances to new players. So this time, if some clubs are not releasing, I have to find a solution because tomorrow (September 20) I am starting the camp, I will see who is not there, who is available. Because for me, I also need time. For example, if I call some player, one player, it is not about one or two days, because (in the) U23, we have many players. I cannot give them chances in two days, directly to the senior team. They also must be there. I need to play practice matches. They must know me — how I am going to play. That is the main thing.

On what they (AIFF) have done to address player availability

Yes, (AIFF) just told them (clubs) that we are doing this camp. We have already spoken to them. They are cooperating. They (both Mohun Bagan SC and FC Goa) are also having matches. But for us we have to see where the solution we have to find. Either I continue with that player which I called or I make a replacement.