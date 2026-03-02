Sangita hopes to play key role in historic AFC Women's Asian Cup tourney

CHENNAI: Almost two decades ago, when a young Sangita Basfore first forayed into football, she had little to no idea that a World Cup existed. Cut to 2026, Basfore is part of an historic senior women’s Indian football team that qualified to the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup in merit and have the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup through this competition. In fact, it was her contribution that helped the Blue Tigresses take the important leap. She scored a memorable brace against Thailand in a crunch qualification match in Thailand in June 2025.

The AFC Asian Cup in Australia serves as the qualifying tournament to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. But their journey was not easy. The team in the previous Asian Cup in 2022 in India had to withdraw due to a COVID outbreak then. “When we went to play against Thailand (last June), we remembered how we got relegated (to the qualifiers after 2022). All the players in the squad thought that we should not miss the chance to qualify for the tournament and we should not miss it. We also got motivation from there. I think that is also a part of qualifying for the World Cup,” she told this daily on Monday.