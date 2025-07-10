After Asian qualification, Coach Crispin focuses on building strong team

CHENNAI: WHEN Indian footballer-turned coach Crispin Chettri took over the Indian women’s football team at the beginning of the year, he had his job cut out for him. Since 2022, the women’s team had not been in good form. Their AFC Asia Cup run as hosts was cut short due to a COVID outbreak, and their losses in the South Asian Football Federation's (SAFF) Championships and the Olympic and Asian Games qualifiers set up a tough mountain for him to climb.

However, few would have imagined him leading the Blue Tigresses to the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup from that position. But that is exactly what transpired on Saturday (July 6) when midfielder Sangita Basfore scored two goals against Thailand to seal India's spot in the tournament. Not only did he guide the team to qualification, but Chhetri also successfully led one of the biggest comebacks for them.

He believes the team's fighting spirit and commitment to the badge played a major role in qualification. “This bunch of players are more like a family who are willing to die for each other. For them, the badge is more important for them than the name behind the jersey,” Chhetri told this daily.