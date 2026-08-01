2026 CWG: How Sreeshankar’s advice helped Tejaswin Shankar to historic bronze in decathlon

CHENNAI: 'Yeh dil Maange more' (The heart wants more in Hindi) is what Tejaswin Shankar responded when asked about why he took to the starting point for the 100m event — the first of ten events in men’s decathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

During the men’s high jump final on Monday, Shankar was seen tearing up alone in a corner as a recurring knee problem came back to haunt him. He had to withdraw from participating in the final. He even got emotional trying to explain his injury to reporters at the mixed zone.

But three gruelling days later, Shankar stood on the podium with a wide grin, collecting yet another bronze in the CWG, as he finished third overall in the men’s decathlon. He became the first Indian to collect two medals across different track and field events.

It marked an emotional rollercoaster of a week for the 27-year-old national record holder in decathlon. It began with his contemplation of giving up. “When I was standing there crying (after Monday's high jump final), those were tears of giving up. I was thinking one year is gone, the Commonwealth Games are gone, maybe the Asian Games are gone too. I went down a very negative spiral," he said.