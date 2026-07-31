From almost quitting discus after childbirth to pursuing PhD & winning CWG bronze: Seema's story

CHENNAI: For a mother, there is no better feeling that seeing her child enjoying each and every moment with her. For discus thrower Seema Kaliramna, who clinched bronze in the women’s final of the Commonwealth Games late on Thursday that moment came early on Friday, when she heard her three-year-old son Rudra's voice laden with excitement on the phone. He congratulated her on her medal and the two shared their excitement on the phone. “He's still young, so he doesn't fully understand everything yet, but hearing his voice after winning a medal made the moment even more special,” she told this daily from Glasgow.

Thursday night at the Scotstoun Stadium was indeed special. It was her debut medal and Seema, who was not sure whether to pursue the sport after giving birth, the result was the fruition of hard work and sacrifices she had to make staying away from family because of the sport. It is not easy for a mother.

In fact, since Seema and husband/coach Ravinder have been preparing for this event this year, their son was taken care of by his grandparents. It is not all sport as the thrower is pursuing her PhD as well and incidentally her thesis focuses on impact of imagery and self-talk on an athlete's performance. “I will begin data collection after this season,” she had said before the CWG.