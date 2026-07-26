A PhD aspirant, mother & discus thrower: How Seema is working towards her Olympic dream

CHENNAI: "DR. SEEMA Kaliramna," it reads on top of her Instagram profile. It is in fact, her identity on that platform. The discus thrower, who hails from Dinod in Bhiwani district, Haryana has been living three lives – one as an athlete, one as a doctoral student and as a mother.

The thrower has been working on a thesis as part of Doctorate of Philosophy, which she began in 2022. Her thesis involves studying the impact of imagery and self-talk on an athlete's performance. "I am working on how an athlete thinks about their game. Many times, an athlete gets demotivated and starts thinking negatively. That, I believe, needs to be researched. How much does an athlete think positively about themselves and their game? How much do they imagine? How imagery enhances their performance or helps with results," Seema told this daily from Spala, Poland, days before the Commonwealth Games. Her event, the women's discus throw will take place at the Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday, July 30.

The process to collect data for her research will happen at a later stage for obvious reasons. "I will do that after I finish the events for this year," she added.