'Asian Games for us is like the Olympics': BFI chief aims higher after historic CWG display

CHENNAI: SATURDAY was a red-letter day for Indian boxing. As many as seven boxers from the country returned with gold medals around their necks while three won silver, the country's best-ever show in the history of Commonwealth Games by a country mile. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, Ajay Singh, is also a delighted man. But he's also mindful that the boxers' task is far from over as the Asian Games — expected to be much more challenging than the CWG — is not far away.

"While this is a historic event, this is also preparation for the championships to come. The Asian Games as well as the Olympics in 2028. So the team will continue to work hard," Singh said, during a virtual interaction facilitated by BFI.

Singh, who watched the boxers make history from up close at Glasgow, felt the upcoming Asiad, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan, will be sort of a marker ahead of their ultimate target — the Los Angeles Games.

"The Asian Games for us is like the Olympics. The best teams in the world today are Asian teams. The top-three teams in the world today are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and India. In addition to that, there's a strong Chinese contingent. This performance cannot be replicated but we'll still do very well. If you win a large number of medals at the Asian Games, you can also be sure you will win medals at the Olympics. We had some good teams here," he said.