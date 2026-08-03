Lifter Gyaneshwari promoted as DSP after silver in Glasgow

CHENNAI: Even before Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched a silver medal in the 53kg weight category at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games a few days back, her father Deepak Yadav narrated the financial hardships the family faced when his daughter was aspiring to be a weightlifter. An electrician by profession and hailing from Bhodiya village of Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Yadav was himself a bodybuilder and won quite a few titles before giving up his passion to start contributing to the family's income.

Even though his income was paltry, Yadav always encouraged his children (a daughter and a son) to compete in sports. He even started powerlifting along with his daughter Gyaneshwari, when she was a student. They acted as partners to each other and used to train in a local gym in Rajnandgaon. With a daughter lifting weights in company of his father in a gym visited by men, the duo even raised quite a few eyebrows but remained undeterred. Soon, powerlifting gave way to weightlifting and Gyaneshwari started excelling in the sport.

Given the sport his daughter has chosen, it was difficult for Yadav to make ends meet but he didn't mind working in two shifts to add to his income. In 2022, Gyaneshwari clinched a silver medal in 49kg in junior category during the IWLF Youth, Junior and Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Bhubaneswar. It earned her a place in the national squad for the 2022 IWF Junior World Championships. "She won a silver medal there and became part of the national camp. She finished second in the junior Asian Championships next year. In the same year, she got a constable job with Chhattisgarh police," Yadav had told TNIE.