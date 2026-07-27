2026 CWG: Electrician's daughter Gyaneshwari pockets weightlifting silver

CHENNAI: Gyaneshwari's story is unique. Bhodiya village in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, hardly knew about weightlifting as a sport. Her love for the sport that grew along with his father's had to practice in gyms frequented by men. Women in her village did not see weightlifting as a viable vocation.

Her father Deepak Yadav won quite a few titles in bodybuilding before gradually distancing himself from it once he got married and was blessed with two children (a daughter and a son). An electrician by profession and hailing from Bhodiya village, Yadav battled financial hardships since childhood and had to drop out of the school after class VI.

Even though his income was paltry, Yadav always encouraged his children to compete in sports. He even started powerlifting along with his daughter Gyaneshwari, when she was a student. They acted as partners to each other and used to train in a local gym in Rajnandgaon. With a daughter lifting weights in company of his father in a gym visited by men, the duo even raised quite a few eyebrows but remained undeterred. Soon, powerlifting gave way to weightlifting and Gyaneshwari started excelling in the sport.