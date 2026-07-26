2026 CWG: Tamil Nadu lifter Raja's dream comes true in Glasgow

CHENNAI: Five years ago, Muthupandi Raja fell off the weightlifting platform while trying a snatch lift and injured his right thumb. A part of the national camp then, Raja's right elbow started hurting due to the injury in days to follow which made him visit Pune and meet the expert, who advised him surgery.

The Tamil Nadu weightlifter already had surgery in his left elbow in 2019. He had torn ligament of his left elbow while lifting 123kg in the snatch section during the Commonwealth Championships. The surgery kept him out of action for almost two years and Raja didn't want to undergo the same trauma once again, especially with the qualifiers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to start soon.

Desperate to represent India at the CWG, Raja competed at the 2021 national championships only to finish third. He then competed in the selection trials to earn a spot in the national team for the two CWG qualifiers. As fate would have it, his name was struck off the list for the two qualifiers forcing him to miss the Birmingham CWG.