2026 CWG: Threepeat for lifter Mirabai but is the gold worth of its value?

CHENNAI: A gold medal for India was never in doubt in the 48kg of women's weightlifting at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. With the country's most successful lifter Mirabai Chanu competing in the division, top of the podium finish was assured. The only question was how far she will stretch herself, especially with the 2026 Asian Games on the horizon.

Expectedly, the 31-year-old lifter from Manipur demolished the field without even going anywhere near to her best show. But even the not-so-impressive outing by her standards was enough for Mirabai to complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the CWG. Despite failing in her first attempts both in the snatch, and clean and jerk sections respectively, she left her opponents far behind with the successive next attempts to claim the top finish.

Her nearest rival Ruth Asuquo Nyong from Nigeria managed an overall lift of 168kg — 22kg less than Mirabai. Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry secured third place with a total lift of 167kg. For the record, Mirabai's best snatch lift is 89kg. It's 119kg in the clean and jerk, which once was a world record. On Sunday, she won the gold lifting 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk taking her overall lift to 190kg (85+105=190).

The first place finish also meant Mirabai became the only woman to win three straight CWG gold medals. And here is why the feat needs to be put into perspective as none of the top nations in women's weightlifting — China, North Korea and USA — compete in the event.

Besides, Mirabai's past performances at the CWG also shed light on the level of competition in the event. Incidentally, Mirabai's CWG journey started in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. She heaved 75kg and 95kg in the snatch and C&J sections respectively to win a silver medal in the 48kg. The next edition was held in Gold Coast in 2018 and the Indian lifter changed the colour of her medal by finishing on top of the podium with a total lift of 196kg (snatch 86kg and C&J 110kg) in the same weight category. She bettered her show in the next edition four years later at Birmingham, albeit in 49kg, by heaving 201kg (snatch 88kg and C&J 113).

It can be seen that her performances in the previous two editions were better than her latest performance. It can also be argued that the lifter is not getting any younger and revision in the weight category didn't help her cause either. But even that argument fails to hold the ground when it comes to the level of competition at the CWG.