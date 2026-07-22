2026 CWG: Heavy morale-lifting after doping setback

CHENNAI: Out of 61 medals won by the Indian athletes at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 22 were contributed by wrestling (12) and weightlifting (10). With shooting not among the chosen disciplines, wrestlers and lifters led India's charge at the previous edition helping them finish fourth behind Australia, England and Canada.

Indian weightlifters will have to up the ante this time around as wrestling is not there among the 10 disciplines selected for the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. But it will not be easy despite the lifting squad comprising Olympic silver medallist and two-time CWG champion Mirabai Chanu. Doping sanctions have hit the sport hard in the build-up to the tournament and forced the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) to field 12 lifters (seven women and five men). The remaining four weight categories will go unrepresented as those selected have been suspended for doping violations.

N Ajith (71kg), Sairaj Pardeshi (88kg) and Harcharan Singh (110kg) were banned for doping ahead of the CWG while woman lifter Vanshita Verma (86kg) was sanctioned for dope related offence. Ajith and Pardeshi were the strong medal contenders.

As many as 15 lifters competed under the India flag in 2022 and returned with 10 medals. The strength has been reduced to 12 and 11 of them have to win a medal to make sure India surpass the previous edition's tally. IWLF president Sahdev Yadav, however, is optimistic of team's performance at the quadrennial event. "We are expecting eight to nine medals," Yadav told this daily.

In fact, the chief of the national body claimed that the National Anti-Doping Agency tested lifters out-of-competition on their request as they wanted to make the sport free from doping menace. "We requested the NADA to test our athletes. Most of those, who got caught, were tested out-of-competition. This is the only way we can keep a check on dope cheaters. I am not thinking about the immediate after-effects and whether this will decrease our medal tally. Ifs and buts will always be there. The best part is we are cracking a whip on cheaters, which is the need of the time," he added.

Mirabai, the torchbearer once again

As has been the case for almost a decade, Manipuri lifter Mirabai Chanu will lead India's campaign. The 31-year-old ace lifter will be eyeing a hat-trick of gold when she takes the platform on Day 1 of the weightlifting event on July 26. In 2014 she made her CWG debut winning silver in the 48kg and since then she had pocketed a gold each in the two following editions (48kg in 2018 and 49kg in 2022). With the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) revising the Olympic weight categories, Mirabai will once again compete in the 48kg at the 2026 CWG.