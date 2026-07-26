2026 CWG: Troublesome knee forces lifter Rishikanta to settle for silver

CHENNAI: In the Asian Championships held in Gandhinagar a couple of months ago, Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam couldn't complete his lifts in the clean and jerk section to fall out of medal contention in the 60kg weight category. Pang Un Chol of North Korea finished first followed by Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq.

An injury in the right knee ended the Manipur lifter's dream then in front of his home crowd and it came back to haunt him again at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday. Thankfully this time the Indian lifter managed to finish on the podium walking away with a silver medal.

With weightlifters from North Korea not competing at the CWG, once again it was the Malaysian lifter, who pocketed the gold pushing the Indian to the second spot. Incidentally, Rishikanta had beaten his Malaysian rival in the 2025 Commonwealth Championships to finish on top of the podium. But a troublesome knee meant he lost the next two competitions against the same competitor.

Rishikanta started by setting Games record in snatch section by lifting 121kg. Bin Kasdan equalled the feat and went ahead with a lift of 145kg in his first attempt of the clean and jerk section. Rishikanta heaved 143kg in his first attempt but the knee started hurting him as he could not lift weight in his next two attempts to end with an overall lift of 264kg.

The Malaysian lifter made it 149kg in his second attempt and improved it to 152kg in the final attempt to register an overall lift of 273kg, which is a Games record. Despite not completing his last two lifts in the C&J section, Rishikanta finished with a silver medal.