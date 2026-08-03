Over to Amdavad: Focus should be on producing athletes than extravaganza

CHENNAI: At one point of time there were no takers for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Sport (CS; rechristened from Commonwealth Games Federation), under whose stewardship the Games are conducted had to run from pillar to post to find an able host after Australia's Victoria withdrew because of escalating cost. Glasgow was a stop-gap arrangement with truncated disciplines. CS too lent them enough support because they couldn't risk not hosting it. After all, the Games are a celebration of colonial legacy and heritage.

However, as curtains were drawn on the 2026 Games, there were cheers, more so because the CS has found a willing host in Amdavad, India, who have shown no concerns of any escalating cost that others dread. The handover Ceremony was glittering as the world now would train their eyes on India and its budget for the Games. The last time around India hosted the entire Games turned into a fiasco with top officials sent behind bars on charges of corruption. With 2030, just about four years away, India would be ready to spend billions to hold a Games no one wants to host.

When Victoria pulled out, it put forward its pragmatic view. It had said then that it was not willing to spend an estimated cost of Aus$ 7 billion ($4.8bn) on a 12-day event. The original budget was $2.6bn. Though India is yet to announce any budget, the cost of hosting a colonial legacy would run into thousands of crores. In 2026, 41 nations won medals in 10 disciplines. Amdavad has already discussed and sports could be narrowed down to 17 disciplines. It is also planning to host two traditional sports — yogasana and kabaddi. Sports like shooting, wrestling, where India dominate are expected to be back. Cricket would be the crowd-puller once again. So are sports like badminton and table tennis. Bigger Games would always cost more. If Victoria estimated Aus$ 7bn, it would translate to some Rs 50,000 crore. And India could end up spending as much and would include, apart from infrastructure and overlays, beautification of the city/cities.

According to organisers, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games have showcased world-class sport, united 74 nations and territories, and demonstrated a bold new model for the future of major sporting events. The event, unlike in Glasgow (11 days), could run over 12 days.