2026 CWG: A medal of hope for judoka Yamini Mourya

CHENNAI: It's not easy being Yamini Mourya. Having won Junior Asian Championships bronze around a decade ago, the Madhya Pradesh judoka has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the last 10 years. Even as she started making her mark as a judoka in 2016, Yamini had to undergo knee surgery next year. Six years later, she became the first woman judoka from the country to win a medal (bronze) at the World University Games. But as fate would have it, she once again has to undergo knee surgery in 2024 bringing her career to a screeching halt.

Yamini, however, came back strongly, winning silver in the Taipei Asian Open in 2025 before clinching gold at the Hong Kong Asian Open in the same year. Ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, she finished first at the Dakar African Open in March. A gold might have slipped out of her hands in the Golden Score during the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow a few days ago but the silver she won can turn out to be the most auspicious medal of her sporting career so far.

At 28, Yamini is still 'unemployed' and this medal can help her land a job. The Madhya Pradesh government has already announced it along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. The union government also announced a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh for the judoka on Tuesday. "She desperately wanted to medal at the CWG. She lost the -57kg weight category final against the English judoka but the silver medal is quite a big achievement and can shape her life going forward," C Jiwan Sharma, judo coach, told this daily.

Yamini's younger sister Ragini, who plays taekwondo, is employed with the Indo Tibetan Border Police and their father, Hariom Mourya, is happy that the CWG medal finally can get the judoka a job. "The MP government has announced it as soon as she won the medal. I am hoping soon she will have a government job now," the father, who works as an LIC agent, said.