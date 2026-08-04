Historic campaign but could have been better: Judo coach Jiwan Kumar Sharma

CHENNAI: With two gold, a silver and a bronze, Indian judokas had a historic outing at the recently-concluded 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. India had never won a judo gold at the CWG but it all changed when Asmita Dey finished on top of the podium in the -48kg weight category. Harsh Singh made it two in a row a few minutes later as he won the -60kg final.

Yamini Mourya lost her final to local favourite England judoka in the -57kg weight category to settle for a silver medal. Unnati Sharma is the other medallist in the discipline winning bronze in the -63kg weight category.

Coach Jiwan Kumar Sharma witnessed the historic moments from the sidelines as he accompanied the team to Glasgow. Even before flying out for Scotland, Sharma was optimistic of a ground-breaking show by Indian judokas and told this daily that the gold medal drought could end this time. It did and Sharma was over the moon when spoken about it on arrival to the country. "The chances of winning gold medals were bright as judokas got enough exposure before the event. IIS judokas trained in France and Japan before the CWG and it really helped," Sharma told TNIE.

The coach, however, felt the team could have won more gold. "Yamini could have won a gold. It was a tough bout and it went to Golden Score. Similarly, Unnati Sharma lost the semifinal despite leading at one point of time. These all could have translated into gold medals," added the coach.