Foreign training camps for male wrestlers ahead of Asian Games

CHENNAI: Wrestling is one of the few disciplines which consistently fetches medals at the multi-sport events like Olympics and Asian Games. With the latter scheduled to begin in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan from September 19, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to send its men wrestlers from both styles (freestyle and Greco-Roman) for separate training camps ahead of the marquee event.
Six selected freestyle wrestlers along with their respective sparring partners will train in Armenia before moving to Russia to take part in a tournament. Similarly, the Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Uzbekistan for a training-cum-exposure tour.
"We have already received the administrative sanction and expect to get the visas in a day or two. Freestyle wrestlers selected for the Asian Games will have around a 20-day camp in Armenia. They will then take part in a tournament in Russia and can spend a few more days there before returning to the country," a WFI official told this daily. Speaking of the Greco-Roman wrestlers, he said, "They too will have a camp of the same duration in Uzbekistan but will return to the country by the month end."
Earlier this year, the WFI appointed foreign coaches for men and women wrestlers. The federation also hired USA's Ian Butler as the high-performance director. The men's freestyle coach Emzarios Shako Bentinidis from Georgia will accompany the team to Armenia while Russia's Gogi Koguashvili will be with the Greco-Roman team.
The women wrestlers, meanwhile, will train at the national camp under the supervision of Japan’s Kosei Akaishi. "Women wrestlers expressed their desire to train in the country. They wanted to go to Japan in advance and we are working on their request. If we get the requisite approval, they will be sent to Japan at least 10 days before the Asiad for acclimatisation and training," added the source.
Indian wrestlers won six medals in the 2022 Asian Games held next year due to Covid pandemic. Overall Indian wrestlers have won 65 medals including 11 gold in the Asian Games so far. An 18-member team (six each in three styles) were already selected following selection trials held in New Delhi and Lucknow a couple of months ago. The team comprises Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg), world No. 1 Sujeet Kalkal (FS 65kg) and two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal (WW 53kg).
"We could not win a gold in the previous edition but hopefully this time we will make up for it as the team has enough firepower. In men's freestyle we have Aman, Sujeet and Deepak Punia. In the Greco-Roman, Sunil Kumar is there, who won a bronze medal in the previous edition. Similarly, Antim is the best in the women's category. She also won a bronze medal in the 2023 event. We are confident the team will have a better show this time around. The exposure-cum-training camp will only help the wrestlers to prepare better and put up a show in Japan," signed off the official.