Foreign training camps for male wrestlers ahead of Asian Games

CHENNAI: Wrestling is one of the few disciplines which consistently fetches medals at the multi-sport events like Olympics and Asian Games. With the latter scheduled to begin in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan from September 19, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to send its men wrestlers from both styles (freestyle and Greco-Roman) for separate training camps ahead of the marquee event.

Six selected freestyle wrestlers along with their respective sparring partners will train in Armenia before moving to Russia to take part in a tournament. Similarly, the Greco-Roman wrestlers will head to Uzbekistan for a training-cum-exposure tour.

"We have already received the administrative sanction and expect to get the visas in a day or two. Freestyle wrestlers selected for the Asian Games will have around a 20-day camp in Armenia. They will then take part in a tournament in Russia and can spend a few more days there before returning to the country," a WFI official told this daily. Speaking of the Greco-Roman wrestlers, he said, "They too will have a camp of the same duration in Uzbekistan but will return to the country by the month end."

Earlier this year, the WFI appointed foreign coaches for men and women wrestlers. The federation also hired USA's Ian Butler as the high-performance director. The men's freestyle coach Emzarios Shako Bentinidis from Georgia will accompany the team to Armenia while Russia's Gogi Koguashvili will be with the Greco-Roman team.