Mat-amorphosis: Eyeing Asiad medals, men wrestlers make Lucknow SAI centre their own

With 40 wrestlers in each style (overall 80) and a posse of support staff to take care of them, wrestlers are expected to breach the 2023 tally. Freestyle coach Vinod Kumar looked confident when asked about his expectations. "I am expecting our wrestlers to medal in each weight category thus making it six from freestyle only," Vinod told this daily. Explaining the rationale behind his confidence, the coach said every weight category has a minimum of two good wrestlers and the bench-strength is a sign of big improvements the country has made since the previous edition.

"Apart from Aman, the 57kg division has Ankush, who recently won a medal at the Asian Championships. He had won a lot of medals at the U20 continental and world meets. The fight will be good between him and Ankush," hoped the coach. Sujeet has made the 65kg his own with his unbeaten run in the international tournaments but Vinod said 74kg would be a surprise package this time. "At least four wrestlers are there and any one of them can make it to the team for the Asiad. Abhimanyu won a gold in 70kg at the 2026 Asian meet while Sandeep Mann came second in the 79kg at the same tournament. Jaideep, champion of the U23 continental meet is also there, so this weight division will see an interesting battle during the trials," said the coach.

The Asian Games selection trials for women wrestlers are on May 30 in New Delhi followed by trials in the men's category in Lucknow the next day. Mukul Dahiya is the country's best bid in the 86kg even as the Olympian and 2019 silver medallist Deepak is leaving no stone unturned to make his presence felt. "Viky in 97kg and Dinesh in 125kg are favourites for the trials. The latter, in fact, won a bronze in the 2026 Asian meet and finished third at the Zagreb Open Ranking series this year. Apart from him, Ronak and Jaspooran Singh are also there to give Dinesh a competition."

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Back in 2023, Sujeet and Antim Panghal moved the Delhi High Court challenging a decision of the IOA's ad-hoc panel wherein Vinesh and Bajrang were given exemption from trials and got direct entry for the Asian Games. A lot of water has flown under the bridge since then as Sujeet is world No. 1 in the weight category and favourite to make it to the national squad with Bajrang nowhere in the scene.

"Every player has a dream run. That was his time when he owned the 65kg weight category by winning a lot of medals for the country. I will also try to win as many laurels as I can," said Sujeet on the past controversy and how he overcame it to become a force to reckon with. "I was not that mature and preparations were also not that good that time around. I have learnt a lot in the last three years. The wins and losses have taught me a lot. I can say that I am now matured and confident and developed myself skill wise," added Sujeet. A lot will be expected of him during the Asian Games and Sujeet said it will only motivate him to perform better.