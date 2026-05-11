Vinesh stands firm, visits tournament venue but WFI refuses to let her participate

"The show-cause notice they served me on Friday, I didn't get the time to reply as I am an athlete, I have to reduce weight as well and I am also preparing for the competition. That's why I gave a short reply. I told him that I will give my detailed reply within 14 days but how can you hold me guilty in that period and stop me from competing. If I fail to furnish the reply in 14 days, then he can take whatever action he deems fit. But he was adamant and wants a detailed reply," added the 31-year-old grappler, who has represented the country in three Olympics so far.

Accusing the federation of working on instructions from Brij Bhushan, she said it was all pre-planned to prevent her from returning to wrestling. "I also told him that I informed him on December 12 that I am returning to sport. Why did he wait for six months? Why didn't he seek all those things then? I also registered myself for the competition but they waited for 10 days after entry. It's all pre-planned. They knew courts would be closed so they served me notice on Friday. They all are working on instructions from Brij Bhushan. He would have instructed them not to allow me to compete."

Speaking on whereabouts failure notice from International Testing Agency and World Anti-Doping Agency rules citing which the WFI held her ineligible to participate in any domestic events till June 26, 2026, she affirmed she didn't flout any rules. "If I had flouted any rules then NADA or WADA would have issued me a show-cause notice or banned me. I just missed one whereabouts and that happens with athletes. I gave birth to a child then and an Assembly session was also going on. I forgot to update and even apologised to WADA. The ITA gave me clearance to participate in any international event from January 1, 2026 but here they are saying they are not satisfied. I also underwent dope tests after that. I have always competed in a fair way."

Later, she also posted a mail from ITA on her X handle, which read she is eligible to compete from January 1, 2026.

Vinesh said she was still apprehensive about her safety in Gonda. "I came here by car, anything can happen to me. I even informed the central government of my visit but they didn't provide me with any security cover," she said.