Vinesh replies to WFI's notice, arrives in Ayodhya for Open Ranking Series

NANDINI NAGAR (GONDA): Despite the Wrestling Federation of India practically barring her from participation in the ongoing Senior Open Ranking Tournament, Vinesh Phogat landed in Ayodhya on Monday afternoon. Nandini Nagar, the venue for the tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, is only a few kilometres away from Ayodhya.

WFI sources confirmed that Vinesh has reached Ayodhya and is staying at a hotel. The verification process for the women wrestlers will be held on Monday evening (scheduled verification time is between 5-7pm). Earlier, the WFI issued a lengthy show-cause notice to Vinesh and informed her that she is ineligible to contest until June 26, the mandatory six-month period after coming out of international retirement.

Vinesh had announced her decision to come out of retirement in December last year. The WFI sources also said that Vinesh has replied to the notice. "We received the reply today (Monday) at around 12 afternoon. She only informed that neither the International Testing Agency (ITA) nor the United World Wrestling (UWW) has prohibited her from participating. However, she didn't reply on other issues. She also didn't attach documents supporting her claim," a WFI source told this daily.